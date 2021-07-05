live:-brazil-vs-peru

Brazil have won 35 of the 49 matches between the two sides, including a hammering of Peru in the group stage of the competition.

Peru have made one change to their side that beat Paraguay on penalties in their last outing. Andre Carrillo is suspended after he was dismissed in the quarter-final clash. Callens comes into the team to replace him, which sees a reshuffle in the formation as he slots into the backline. Cueva is pushed into an advanced role behind Lapadula, spearheading the attack.

Brazil have made two changes to their side that beat Chile last time out. One is enforced as Jesus misses out due to suspension, while Firmino drops to the bench. The goalscorer Paqueta comes into the side in the final third along with Everton.

PERU SUBS: Luis Abram, Miguel Araujo, Gerald Tavara, Alex Valera, Carlos Caceda, Wilder Cartagena, Marcos Lopez, Luis Iberico, Santiago Ormeno, Jose Carvallo, Raziel Garcia, Carlos Lora.

PERU (3-5-1-1): Pedro Gallese; Alexander Callens, Christian Ramos, Alexander Santamaria; Aldo Corzo, Sergio Pena, Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotun, Miguel Trauco; Christian Cueva; Gianluca Lapadula.

BRAZIL SUBS: Alisson, Alex Sandro, Everton Ribeiro, Weverton, Emerson, Eder Militao, Fabinho, Vinicius Junior, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Leo Ortiz, Douglas Luiz.

BRAZIL (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Danilo, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi; Fred, Casemiro; Everton, Lucas Paqueta, Richarlison; Neymar.

Revenge will be on the mind of Peru against the Selecao this evening. Ricardo Gareca’s side were beaten 3-1 by Brazil in the Copa America final in 2019, ending their hopes of winning the competiton for the first time since 1975. They were also thrashed 4-0 by Tite’s men during the group stage. Peru had to battle past Paraguay in the last eight to advance, requiring penalties to see off their rivals. Miguel Trauco was composed from 12 yards to guide his team over the line, but they will need to be flawless tonight to beat out Brazil.

Brazil booked their place in the last four with a 1-0 victory over Chile last time out. Lucas Paqueta’s goal was enough for the Selecao in their quarter-final contest to advance, but they had to display resilience after Gabriel Jesus was given a straight red card early in the second half. Tite’s men held their nerve and now have the chance to seal their place in the Copa America final for the second-straight tournament.

Good evening and welcome to the live commentary of the Copa America semi-final clash between Brazil and Peru at the Estadio Nilton Santos.

