live:-brazil-vs-chile

It’s goalless at the break between Brazil and Chile. The hosts created the better chances in the first half, with Firmino volleying an effort just wide from very close range before Danilo fired one over the bar. Bravo was also forced into a good save just before the break to deny Jesus, while Vargas’ drilled shot from a tight angle was smartly tipped wide by Ederson.

45′ + 1′ HALF-TIME: BRAZIL 0-0 CHILE.

45′ Fred catches Vargas with a high boot and gives away a free-kick through the middle. Aranguiz floats his cross into the box, but it’s cleared away by Marquinhos.

43′ GOOD SAVE! Neymar’s throughball is almost cut out by Vegas, but his deflection ends up helping it onto Jesus. He tries to lift his shot over Bravo, who rushes off his line, but the keeper tips it over the bar.

42′ Bravo goes long and Mena plays a one-two with Sanchez to get away from Silva down the left. He takes it to the byline before pulling a cross back into the box, but Ederson collects it at his near post.

40′ Richarlison is asking for a penalty after he goes to ground under pressure from Isla. There was nothing in it though as he ran into the defender and the referee tells him to get back to his feet.

38′ Neymar has dropped deep into his own half and he sloppily gifts the ball to Vidal with his crossfield pass. He turns before trying to slide in Vargas, but Lodi is there to win it back for Brazil.

36′ Brazil are knocking it around well at the moment and Firmino knocks it through for Jesus. He pulls it back across goal from the byline, Neymar misses it and Medel follows in behind to put it out for a corner.

34′ Mena whips a cross into the box from the left and Silva gets there ahead of Vargas, but he only half-clears it. It loops to Pulgar through the middle and he attempts an ambitious volley from distance but it flies well high and wide of the target.

32′ CLOSE! The Chile defenders sit back and allow Danilo to carry the ball forward, so he decides to have a shot from the edge of the box. He drills it towards the far top corner, but it sails just over the bar.

31′ Vidal gives away a cheap free-kick out wide on the left and Neymar stands over it. He whips it into the penalty spot, but it hits the first man as Vargas heads it clear.

29′ Danilo nicks the ball off Sanchez and makes a brilliant run down the right for Brazil, riding the challenge from Mena to get into the final third. He cuts back before trying to curl a cross into Neymar, but it’s blocked by Vegas.

27′ GOOD SAVE! Vargas breaks for Chile on the counter and he’s up against Lodi on the right. He has to go it alone, so he drills a shot across goal from a tight angle but Ederson gets down quickly to tip it wide.

26′ It’s a late challenge from Vidal on Richarlison but the referee takes a moment to decide before awarding the free-kick. It’s in a good position for Neymar just outside the box, but it comes to nothing.

24′ Sanchez is causing all sorts of problems down the left and he turns away from Casemiro to clip a long ball forward for Mena. His first touch lets him down though and Danilo is able to nick it back.

22′ GREAT CHANCE! None of the Chile defenders close Neymar down as he drives down the left and he lifts a great cross into the far post. Firmino stretches to reach it on the volley and ends up sending it just wide.

21′ Chile are still dominating possession here and they’re keeping Brazil penned back in their own half. Sanchez floats another cross into the box from the left, but this one is headed clear by Silva.

19′ CLOSE! Sanchez chips the ball over Marquinhos to pick out Vargas’ run into the box and he brings it down before lifting his shot over the onrushing Ederson, but it bounces wide just as the offside flag goes up.

17′ Sierralta swings a good cross into the box from the right and Sanchez nods it down to Aranguiz before getting it back. He tries to create some space for a shot, but can’t find a way past Marquinhos.

15′ SAVE! Sierralta’s pass to Isla is picked off by Richarlison and he sets off on the counter. He gets away from the defender before drilling a long-range shot on goal from the left wing, but it’s straight into Bravo’s gloves.

14′ Richarlison dances away from three challenges as he cuts inside from the left before laying the ball off to Neymar on the edge of the box. He instantly has two defenders around him and he can’t carve out the space for the shot.

12′ The last time these sides met in the Copa America was in the 2007 quarter-final, with Brazil coming out on top that day with a 6-1 victory over Chile.

10′ SAVE! Isla drives forward down the right, but can’t find any space for a cross, so he pulls it back to Vegas. Despite being a long way from goal, he tries his luck, but it’s straight at Ederson, who parries away.

8′ Sanchez has drifted out to the left to get on the ball and he cuts away from Danilo before floating a cross into the near post. It’s just too high for Vargas though, and Ederson comes out to collect it.

6′ Vargas steps across Danilo and gives away a free-kick in a good position for Brazil. Neymar curls it towards the far post, but Isla glances it out for a corner just ahead of Silva.

4′ Ederson does well to clear his lines as Vidal rushes to close him down and he picks out Fred. The midfielder turns away from his marker before lifting a long ball over the top towards Neymar, but it’s over his head and straight to Bravo.

2′ Chile are seeing a lot of the ball in the opening minutes here and are knocking it around comfortably in midfield. Sanchez skips his way past three challenges before being knocked to ground by Firmino.

1′ Vargas gets the game underway for Chile!

The teams are out on the pitch, the national anthems have been sung, and kick-off is just moments away!

Chile have won just one of their last 16 meetings with Brazil in all competitions (D2 L13) – a 2-0 victory in a World Cup qualifier in October 2015.

Martin Lasarte makes just three changes to his team after their loss to Paraguay. Sanchez returns from injury to start, with Vegas and Pulgar also brought in. Alarcon, Pinares and Brereton all drop to the bench.

Tite rested a lot of his key players in the last game against Ecuador, so he makes eight changes today. Ederson replaces Alisson in goal, with Danilo, Silva, Casemiro, Fred, Jesus, Richarlison and Neymar also being brought into the side.

CHILE SUBS: Marceloni Nunez, Enzo Roco, Jean Meneses, Gabriel Arias, Tomas Alarcon, Carlos Palacios, Diego Valencia, Ben Brereton, Claudio Baeza, Pablo Galdames, Cesar Pinares, Gabriel Castellon.

CHILE STARTING XI (5-3-2): Claudio Bravo; Mauricio Isla, Francisco Sierralta, Gary Medel, Sebastian Vegas, Eugenio Mena; Arturo Vidal, Erick Pulgar, Charles Aranguiz; Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas.

BRAZIL SUBS: Emerson, Everton Ribeiro, Weverton, Fabinho, Gabriel Barbosa, Leo Ortiz, Alisson, Lucas Paqueta, Eder Militao, Vinicius Junior, Douglas Luiz, Everton.

BRAZIL STARTING XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred; Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Richarlison; Neymar.

The holders, Brazil, went unbeaten to qualify top of their group and reach the quarter-final. They won three first three, but a disappointing 1-1 draw with Ecuador last time out means that their 10-match winning run in all competitions was ended. As for Chile, they finished fourth in their group after a strong start to the tournament (W1 D2). They struggled last time out though and come into today on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Paraguay.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Copa America quarter-final meeting between Brazil and Chile at the Estadio Nilton Santos!

