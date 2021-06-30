- LIVE: Bill Cosby Leaves Prison After Sexual Assault Conviction Overturned | NBC News NBC News
- Bill Cosby freed after top Pennsylvania court overturns sex conviction BBC News
- Bill Cosby: Performer leaves prison after court overturns sex assault conviction Sky News
- Court overturns Bill Cosby sexual assault conviction, orders release Geo News
- Bill Cosby to be released from prison after Pennsylvania State Supreme Court vacates his conviction KTVU FOX 2 San Francisco
- View Full coverage on Google News