live:-belgium-vs-italy

The teams are out on the pitch and kick-off is just a few minutes away, stay tuned for all the match action!

Meanwhile Italy have made two changes to their starting XI, with Acerbi and Berardi dropping to the bench and they have been replaced by Chiellini and Chiesa.

Belgium are without Eden Hazard today after he limped off against Portugal, he has been replaced by Doku in the starting line-up. De Bruyne was also forced off with an injury in that game, but he is fit enough to start.

ITALY SUBS: Salvatore Sirigu, Alex Meret, Emerson, Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Rafael Toloi, Manuel Locatelli, Matteo Pessina, Bryan Cristante, Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Fedrico Bernardeschi.

ITALY (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Spinazzola; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Federico Chiesa, Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile.

BELGIUM SUBS: Thomas Kaminski, Matz Sels, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Leander Dendoncker, Nacer Chadli, Dennis Praet, Christian Benteke, Michy Batshuayi, Leandro Trossard.

BELGIUM (3-4-2-1): Thibaut Courtois; Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Thorgan Hazard; Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Romelu Lukaku.

Both Belgium and Italy reached this stage of the competition in 2016, with Belgium suffering a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Wales and Italy were knocked out by Germany.

Belgium beat the defending champions Portugal in the Round of 16, with Thorgan Hazard scoring the only goal of the game. Meanwhile, Italy had to go to extra-time in order to clinch a 2-1 victory over Austria in the last round.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE match commentary of the Euro 2020 quarter-final clash between Belgium and Italy at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

