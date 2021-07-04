live:-argentina-vs-ecuador

8′ There has not been a great deal of rhythm in the contest in the early stages. It has been a stop-start affair.

6′ Ecuador probe forward down the left flank and win a corner as Estupinan deflects the ball off the legs of Molina.

5′ Lo Celso lines up a strike from the edge of the box as he latches on to De Paul’s offload, but he places it wide of the target.

4′ Argentina press forward down the right flank as Messi makes a surge. He sends a cross into the middle that is deflected towards Lo Celso, but Arboleda is on hand to block his progress and win a free-kick for Ecuador.

2′ SAVE! Paredes releases Martinez behind the Ecuador defence in the right-inside channel. The Inter forward fires at goal towards the near post, but his effort is saved by Galindez before Martinez gives away a free-kick for a foul on Hincapie.

1′ We’re under way in this quarter-final clash.

Out of the 36 contests played between Argentina and Ecuador, the Albiceleste have won 21 games. Their last meeting in the Copa America occurred in 2004 where Argentina cruised to a 6-1 triumph.

Ecuador have made two changes to their side from their draw against Brazil last time out. Mena gets the start in the middle of the park after his goal against the Selecao, while Gruezo also comes into the fold in the final third in place of Eduar Preciado.

Scaloni has made seven changes to his side that beat Bolivia last time out. Martinez returns between the posts after missing the victory to displace Armani. Molina returns to the backline in place of Montiel. Paredes, Lo Celso and De Paul get the nod to start in the middle of the park. Martinez and Gonzalez join Messi in attack as the Albiceleste opt to leave Aguero and Di Maria on the sidelines for the start of the game.

ECUADOR SUBS: Felix Torres, Christian Naboa, Fidel Martinez, Leonardo Campana, Michael Estrada, Pedro Ortiz, Xavier Arreaga, Mario Pineida, Gonzalo Plata, Alexander Dominguez, Moises Caicedo, Jose Hurtado Cheme.

ECUADOR (4-2-3-1): Hernan Galindez; Angel Preciado, Piero Hincapie, Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupinan; Angel Mena, Jhegson Mendez; Alan Steven Franco, Carlos Gruezo, Diego Palacios, Enner Valencia.

ARGENTINA SUBS: Franco Armani, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, Sergio Aguero, Angel Di Maria, Augustin Marchesin, Exequiel Palacios, Joaquin Correa, Guido Rodriguez, Angel Correa, Alejandro Gomez, Lisandro Martinez.

ARGENTINA (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo de Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Nicolas Gonzalez.

Ecuador have not reached the semi-finals of the Copa America since 1993, and will be aiming to make history tonight against Scaloni’s men. Gustavo Alfaro’s side failed to win any of their four group matches, but managed to progress to the last eight after drawing three games in a row, including a fine performance to earn a point against Brazil last time out. However, it will take something special to send Lionel Messi and company out of the tournament.

Argentina are bidding to reach the semi-finals of the Copa America for the fourth time in a row in their bid to win their first crown since 1993. Lionel Scaloni’s men made it through the group stage, winning three out of their four matches, including a 4-1 hammering of Bolivia last time out. Ecuador will present a challenge, but the Albiceleste will be determined to press into the last four.

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the Copa America quarter-final clash between Argentina and Ecuador at the Olimpico Pedro Ludovico.

