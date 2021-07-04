‘Little scary’: Roger Federer ‘rattled’ amid strange crowd support – Yahoo Sport Australia

The Centre Court crowd were in a ‘strange’ dilemma on who to support during Roger Federer’s (pictured) victory over home grown British talent Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon. (Getty Images)

Roger Federer advanced in a hard-fought battle with home grown favourite Cameron Norrie at Wimbledon and fans couldn’t help but notice the ‘strange’ atmosphere on Centre Court for the match.

Fans could see how much the victory meant to the 39-year-old Federer after the champion let out a rare roar with his hands raised following a 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over Britain’s No.29 seed Norrie on Saturday.

However, Federer’s reaction could have also been a result of the unusual supporter dilemma that faced those in attendances.

Federer often revels in the vast majority of crowd support, regardless of who stands across him at the net.

But home grown talent Norrie has been in great form this year and a huge portion of the crowd were willing for their countryman to get over the line.

But it wasn’t a decidedly home-court advantage for Norrie.

There were more “Come on, Roger!” cries from spectators, old and young, than there were pleas of “Come on, Cam!”

But in the fourth set, fans were getting behind their rallying countryman as he attempted a comeback.

The unusual crowd support, described as raucous and electric, prompted a mix of reactions as many felt Federer wouldn’t be accustomed to plenty of opposition on Centre Court.

While others felt Federer was receiving plenty of support and the reaction from the crowd after the Swiss maestro’s win showed their delight in his moment.

Roger Federer finding form at Wimbledon

Federer, who had two operations on his right knee in 2020 and had played only eight matches this season until this week, considered Norrie a measuring stick for where his game now stands.

Federer, who turns 40 on August 8, is the oldest man to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon since Ken Rosewall was 40 in 1975 but showed no signs of slowing down against Norrie.

Roger Federer (pictured) celebrates his victory over Cameron Norrie during their men’s singles third round match at Wimbledon. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/bioreports via Getty Images)

“I thought I was extremely calm throughout the match. Maybe that’s why I saved all the emotions for the very end of the match,” said Federer.

“If I can beat somebody of his level, who’s played well last week, who is playing at home, who’s played a ton of matches. … I know who I beat, you know what I mean?

“It’s not just like a guy that can play good on the day. He’s a good player.”

Next will come Federer’s 69th appearance in the fourth round at a major tournament.

On Monday, he plays No. 23 seed Lorenzo Sonego, a 26-year-old from Italy who has made it this far for the second time at a slam.

with AAP

