‘little-people,-big-world’-stars-jeremy-and-audrey-roloff-expecting-third-baby:-‘tie-breaker-coming’

It’s three’s company for Jeremy and Audrey Roloff!

The former”Little People, Big World” stars announced over the weekend that their family is growing as Audrey is pregnant with their “tie-breaker” third child.

“Our family’s growing! Maybe I can convince Audrey to get a minivan now?” Jeremy, 31, wrote on Instagram alongside a sweet announcement video. The exciting news comes over a year after Jeremy and Audrey, 29, became parents to son Bode James in January 2020.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2014, also a share 3-year-old daughter, Ember Jean. In their announcement video, Jeremy lovingly tosses the toddler in the air, then his son – before following suit with a sonogram showing their forthcoming bundle of joy who is due later this year.

“Tie-breaker coming November…” a sign reads on the “Love Letter Life” authors’ respective Instagram accounts.

“We’re about to be a family of 5” Audrey added in her own post. “Our little tie breaker is coming this November!”

The exciting baby news comes just days after Audrey shared a tribute to her husband in which she praised the proud papa who “makes knives, builds tables, wipes poopy butts.”

According to Audrey, Daddy Roloff also “takes neighbors to the ER and sits with them all day, cleans dishes, keeps plants alive, raises chickens, befriends gas attendants, researches a little bit about a lot of things, listens to wife rants and rambles,” she egged of the reality star.

“You continue to impress me @jeremyroloff” she added, to which Jeremy replied, “Wow thank you babe”