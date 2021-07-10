Little People, Big World: Everything To Know About Matt Roloff – Screen Rant

Matt Roloff has shared much of his life as a star on Little People, Big World, but there are still fascinating facts some fans may not know about him.

Matt Roloff is the controversial star of Little People, Big World. Matt has generously shared a wealth of his personal life on reality television, but there’s still plenty of interesting information about Matt that Little People Big World viewers might not be privy to. From the beginning of the Roloff farm to his reasons for divorcing Amy Roloff, here’s everything about Matt.

Although he is the leader of the Little People Big World family, Matt is not the most popular among the reality show’s fanbase. Over LPBW‘s 22 seasons, Matt has demonstrated he is a complicated man that faces conflict in his personal life and career ventures.

While most viewers favor his ex-wife Amy, Matt is an accomplished entrepreneur and a capable father of four. Although he might fumble the ball in his relationships from time to time, Matt’s life is full of fascinating details even his most ardent haters will want to know about.

Matt’s Personal Information

Matt was born on October 7, 1961, making him 59 years old. The reality star’s October 7 birthday means that Matt’s zodiac sign is Libra. Matt was born in San Francisco to his parents, Ron and Peggy Roloff. Matt grew up with his older sister, Ruth, and younger brother, Sam. Matt also had another brother, Joshua, but he died at the age of 34 in 1999 due to the severe heart condition he was born with. Matt started his own family with his ex-wife Amy in 1990 with the birth of their twin boys, Zach and Jeremy. On September 17, 1993, Matt’s first daughter, Molly, was born. Matt’s youngest son, Jacob, was born on January 17, 1997. Matt raised Zach, Jeremy, Molly, and Jacob on the Roloff pumpkin farm, although most of his children have moved off of the property and started families of their own. Matt can be found on Instagram at @mattroloff, where he has 702,000 followers and over 650 posts.

Matt’s Relationship History

Matt met Amy at a Little People of America Convention in 1987. Matt and Amy swiftly got engaged and were married by September of the same year. Matt and Amy had a prosperous marriage for almost 30 years until they went public with their breakup in 2016. Matt and Amy’s divorce was finalized in May 2018. Matt’s reasons for divorcing have been unclear, but he claims he and Amy are incompatible. Specifically, Matt said that Amy was “committed-to-a-fault” and the pair of reality stars “move at very different paces.” While this might have been Matt’s reason for leaving Amy, fans blame his relationship with his new girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Amy and fans have suggested that Matt and Caryn had an affair while she was working for him at the farm. Matt and Caryn are still together but have no plans to get married.

Matt’s Career

In addition to being a busy father, Matt is a hardworking entrepreneur. Before starring in Little People Big World, Matt worked as an extra in the film Under the Rainbow and played an Ewok in the Star Wars television movie, Ewoks: Battle for Endor. In the 1980s, Matt worked in Silicon Valley selling software to Fortune 500 companies. The same year that Matt’s twin sons were born, Matt purchased a disheveled farmhouse on 34 acres of property in Helvetia, Oregon. Matt has turned the worn-out farmland into a lucrative pumpkin farm full of attractions, including a three-story treehouse, a Medieval castle, and a pirate ship. Matt’s work has earned him an estimated $4.5 million net worth. While Matt might not be the most beloved Little People Big World star, his bank account is certainly not missing out.

