little-known-abortion-pill-maker-faces-scrutiny

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has put a spotlight on a small manufacturer of abortion pills, which are emerging as a flashpoint between advocates and opponents of the procedure.

Abortion-rights advocates have for decades lobbied for more access to mifepristone, the abortion medication that Danco Laboratories LLC manufactures under the brand name Mifeprex and sells for about $50 a pill. They want the Food and Drug Administration to remove safety restrictions on the drug, make it available without a prescription or expand its label to approve it for miscarriage, for which it is also sometimes prescribed, off label. An official use for miscarriage would help ensure women experiencing a miscarriage could get the drug. It might also make it more difficult for prosecutors to investigate doctors who dispense the pills in states where abortions are banned, abortion-rights advocates said.