little-boy-rescued-after-facing-horrific-abuse-during-one-month-stay-with-his-“madam”-in-lagos-(video)

A little boy identified as Daniel has been rescued from his madam who subjected him to horrific physical abuse only one month after he was brought in to stay with the woman.

The boy who is from Jos, revealed that his mother is late and his father is in the village, so he was brought from the North to Lagos and placed in the hands of a woman identified as Onyebuchi in Surulere, Lagos, so he can work for her and get sent to school in return.

The boy who is reported to be 13, was instead subjected to physical abuse and wasn’t enrolled into any school.

Concerned neighbours got involved after they saw the lad eating from a maggot infested dustbin in the compound. The neighbours saw that the young boy had cuts and bruises all over his body and his fingers were also bent and bruised.

The neighbours then made a video, asking the little boy what happened to him, to which he responded that his “Aunty” is responsible for hitting him.

Reports about the horrific abuse then made its way to the internet and human rights activist, Dr Yolanda George-David went to the named address in Surulere and there met the boy with his madam.

The little man was quite injured that he showed signs of serious pain when he was asked to sit, it was hard for him because of bruises on his bum.

According to reports from the encounter, his madam insisted she wasn’t responsible for the bruises he had. She also added that she regularly feeds the boy and doesn’t maltreat him.

The activist however, let her know they have receipts in form of videos of the boy carrying heavy things on his head and eating from the dustbin.

When the madam was why she is yet to enroll the boy in school, she explained that he has been with her for only one month and she was making efforts to do so. Also, most schools closed for the term a week ago so it wouldn’t have been possible to get him enrolled at the end of the school term.

It also was alleged that the madam got her children to abuse Daniel. She reportedly asked one of her children to hit Daniel’s head on the wall and the child did.

Despite the madam’s denials, the activists promised to ensure she faces the law.

A police officer who followed the activists to the scene took the madam to the police station in a bus. The madam’s child who hit Daniel’s head on the wall was also taken to the station to write a statement.

Watch videos below,