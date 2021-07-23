Home ENTERTAINMENT Listen to The Sandman for free on Audible this week – Bioreports
Listen to The Sandman for free on Audible this week

While it’ll be a while yet before the TV series comes to Netflix, if you haven’t heard the audiobook for Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman you’re missing out. The cast, led by James McAvoy, is amazing, the episodic nature of the performance makes it easy to listen to in bites, and the whole story will keep you busy for quite a while. And if those aren’t good enough reasons for you, the audiobook is free on Audible this week in celebration of the sequel having just been released. 

Every chapter in The Sandman introduces you to a new character in a different point in time along the title character’s existence. It’s almost like a collection of comic books being read to you, with all of the audio accompaniment you expect from a well-produced audiobook. It’s well worth your time, and after this one free book you will almost assuredly go and pick up the second book. 

