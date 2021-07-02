Listen To Imagine Dragons’ New Single, ‘Wrecked’ – uDiscover Music

Imagine Dragons have shared further details of their fifth album Mercury – Act 1 and a new single “Wrecked.” You can hear the new song below.

The Las Vegas band’s new record arrives on September 3 and is produced by Rick Rubin. “Wrecked” was produced by the group and was inspired by singer Dan Reynolds’ late sister-in-law who died from cancer.

Reynolds said in a statement about Alisha Durtschi Reynolds: “She was the brightest light. A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express.

“I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same.”

Reynolds continued: “This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

“Wrecked” follows previous songs “Follow You” and “Cutthroat”, which both feature on the forthcoming album.

The band will also be heading to Madrid for the Mad Cool Festival next summer. The Spanish fest was forced to abandon its 2021 edition due to ongoing coronavirus concerns. This year’s event was due to be held between July 7 and 10 and feature Red Hot Chili Peppers, Deftones, Royal Blood, Kings of Leon, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, Peggy Gou, The War On Drugs, Editors and more Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pixies, Deftones and Royal Blood. Following its cancellation, the festival will now return to the Spanish capital from July 6-9, 2022, and will be headlined by Dragons, Metallica, Muse, and more.

Pre-order Mercury – Act 1.