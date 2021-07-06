LIST: Tropical Storm Elsa closures in Tampa Bay – ABC Action News

Posted at 2:04 PM, Jul 05, 2021
TAMPA BAY — With a Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch issued for the Tampa Bay area, closures are taking place Tuesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Elsa.
Pinellas County:
- Pinellas County Schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7, 2021. All summer programming, including after-care/childcare programs and school-related activities, are canceled for these days. The district anticipates being open and fully operational on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
- City of Largo updates as of Monday, July 5 at 1 pm
- City Hall and all city facilities, including the Largo Public Library, will close at 3 pm on Tuesday in preparation for winds caused by Tropical Storm Elsa expected in the evening
- The City Commission Meeting scheduled for Tuesday, July 6 is canceled
- Solid waste collections will remain as scheduled on Tuesday, July 6
- The one-year anniversary immersive drone light show at the St. Pete Pier has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
ATTN🚨: The July 6, 2021 one-year anniversary immersive drone light show celebration presented by Duke Energy at the #StPetePier has been postponed due to Tropical Storm Elsa. The event is currently rescheduled for Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Stay tuned for more updates! pic.twitter.com/3LSDWyPsWp
— St. Pete Pier™ (@StPetePier) July 5, 2021
- Due to possible impacts from the storm, all St. Petersburg College classes and services will be delivered virtually on Tuesday, July 6. College campuses and sites will be closed that day.
- Due to Tropical Storm Elsa’s latest projected path, NSU will suspend all classes at its Tampa Bay Regional Campus Tuesday, July 6.
Hardee County:
- The Hardee County School Board has made the decision to close the summer school programs for tomorrow due to Tropical Storm Elsa. They will make a decision tomorrow afternoon by 3:00 pm on whether they will reopen summer programs for Wednesday, July 7.
Hillsborough County:
- Hillsborough County Schools, district-based sites, all Summer School sites, HOST, Athletic Programs, and After School Programs will close at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7
- Hillsborough County offices and facilities will close at 2 p.m. on Tuesday as weather conditions are forecast to deteriorate with the approach of Tropical Storm Elsa.
- In anticipation of the severe weather forecasted to impact the Tampa Bay area tomorrow, ZooTampa will be closed Tuesday, July 6, 2021.
- All HCC campuses and facilities will be closed on Tuesday, July 6 due to Tropical Storm Elsa. All online classes will be held as scheduled.
- Rasmussen University has decided to close its physical Tampa/Brandon campuses on Tue., July 6.
Pasco County:
- Superintendent Kurt Browning announces that all Pasco County public schools and offices will close on Tuesday, July 6 at 3 pm and remained closed all day Wednesday, July 7, due to the high probability that Pasco County will experience tropical storm force conditions late Tuesday into Wednesday.
- Closures include Extended School Year (ESY), PLACE child care program, STAR, VPK, and Early Head Start.
- School-based activities/events planned for the afternoon of Tuesday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 7, will also be canceled.
- Rasmussen University has decided to close its physical Central Pasco campus on Tue., July 6.
Polk County:
- No closures at this time
Manatee County:
- All Manatee County offices and park facilities will close to the public at noon on Tuesday, July 6, but county operations will not be suspended.
- The Florida Department of Health in Manatee County (DOH-Manatee) will be closed Tuesday, July 6 in support of a special needs shelter opened for Tropical Storm Elsa. This includes DOH-Manatee’s main site on Sixth Avenue, all WIC services and the COVID-19 testing and vaccination site located at the Palmetto Bus Station.
Sarasota County:
- City of Venice
- Venice City Hall and other City buildings will be closed to the public tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6. In the event of utility service emergencies like a water line break, residents can call 941-486-2770. This line is designated for emergencies only.
- Tuesday’s Planning Commission meeting is canceled.
- There will be no residential pickups of trash, recyclables or yard waste on Tuesday. These items will be picked up on residents’ next regularly scheduled pickup day of Friday, July 9. Commercial customers will still be serviced Tuesday.
- City of Sarasota administrative offices will be closed Tuesday, July 6 and the Regular City Commission meeting is canceled. The City Commission meeting scheduled for Wednesday, July 7 will proceed as planned.
- Tuesday garbage, recycling and yard waste collection also is canceled and is not rescheduled at this time.
- The City of Sarasota Parks & Recreation District’s pools, summer camps, and all programming are on hold due to the upcoming Tropical Storm Elsa
- City of North Port non-emergency City facilities and programs will be closed Tuesday. This includes typical functions at City Hall such as permitting, in-person utility bill pay, and the City Clerk’s office.
- There will be no garbage, recycling or yard waste collection service on Tuesday, July 6 for Waste Management customers in unincorporated Sarasota County due to the closure of the Sarasota County Landfill.
Hernando County:
- No closures at this time
Citrus County:
- No closures at this time
DeSoto County:
- No closures at this time
Highlands County:
- No closures at this time
