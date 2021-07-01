- Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick! | Daily Pop | E! News E! News
- Amelia Hamlins mother on her romance with Scott Disick: Hes 37 with three kids Geo News
- Lisa Rinna Is Super “Nervous” About Her Daughter Amelia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick, And Got Brutally Honest About It BuzzFeed
- Why Lisa Rinna Called Daughter Amelia Dating Scott Disick a “WTF Moment” E! Online
- Lisa Rinna details her apprehensions about daughter Amelia dating Scott The News International
- View Full coverage on Google News