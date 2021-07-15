Liquid Intelligent Technologies appoints Martin Mushambadope as the new CEO for South Sudan – Africanews English

Liquid Intelligent Technologies (Liquid) (www.Liquid.Tech), a pan African technology group, confirmed Mr. Martin Mushambadope as the Chief Executive Officer for its operations in South Sudan in an announcement today.

“Martin is a seasoned, well-respected, experienced senior executive, and he is the right leader to oversee Liquid South Sudan’s corporate and business strategy. He will be responsible for delivering strategic and operational guidance as the organisation expands in South Sudan while deliveringon a cohesive culture that emphasises customer care and service that Liquid is synonymous with across the continent. I want to thank Hans Haerdtle, the outgoing CEO, for the excellent work done, from leading the team to launch our operations in the country and ensuring a strong local brand presence,” says Adil El Youssefi, Regional CEO, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, East Africa.

Appointed earlier this year in March 2021, Martin brings over 20 years of experience, having worked for various industries such as telecommunications, health insurance, banking, and audit practice. In addition, he has vast International experience being exposed to working environments in Singapore, United Kingdom, Kenya, Ghana, and Zimbabwe.

Commenting on the appointment, CEO Martin Mushambadope says, “It has indeed been a pleasure for me to join Liquid as it progresses on its journey to digitally transform Africa through its extensive backbone of infrastructure and digital technologies. I have seen Liquid successfully revolutionise the digital landscape for numerous businesses in other African countries and look forward to replicating that same spirit and passion for success in South Sudan. Here’s to future growth for all.”

Continuing on its trademarked path of bringing high-speed connectivity to African country, Liquid’s South Sudan fibre network is the first underground fibre network in South Sudanthat connects to landing stations in Mombasa, Kenya as well as all the major subsea cables.Through an exciting partnership with the South Sudanese government, Liquid Intelligent Technologies wasthe first to build critical fibre infrastructure in South Sudan thereby offering onwards enhanced connectivity to the US and Europe with significantly reduced latency.

Liquid Intelligent Technologies South Sudan

Liquid Intelligent Technologies, 10th Floor, UAP Equatoria Tower Juba, South Sudan

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is redefining network, Cloud and Cyber Security offerings through strategic partnerships with leading global players, innovative business applications, smart cloud services and world-class security on the African continent. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is now a comprehensive, one-stop technology group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector companies across the continent under several business units including Liquid Networks, Liquid Cloud and CyberSecurity and Africa Data Centres.