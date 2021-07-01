Lionsgate Dates Nicolas Cage Satire ‘Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent’ & Kingdom Story Movies – Deadline

Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage self-parody feature The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will open on April 22, 2022. The title was previously unset.

In the action comedy, Nicolas Cage stars as… Nicolas Cage. Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage. Cage, of course, plays himself, with Sharon Horgan, Alessandra Mastronardi, Jacob Scipio, Lily Sheen and Neil Patrick Harris also starring in the Tom Gormican-directed and co-scripted movie.

Lionsgate has also dated two Kingdom Story Company movies, The Jesus Music and The Unbreakable Boy, respectively for Oct. 1 (in moderate release) and March 18, 2022.

The Jesus Music, directed by the Erwin Brothers and written by Jon Erwin follows the Calvary Chapel in Costa Mesa, California from its humble beginnings through its transformation into the multibillion-dollar industry of Christian Contemporary Music today. The pic features interviews with the Christian music industry’s biggest stars including Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith, TobyMac, Kirk Franklin, and Lauren Daigle.

Unbreakable Boy stars Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy, Jacob Laval, Drew Powell, Gavin Warren and Patricia Heaton and is directed and written by Jon Gunn. Based on the book by Scott M. LeRette and Susy Flory, the movie follows Austin, who lives with a rare brittle-bone disease and autism. But what makes Austin truly unique is his joyous, funny, life-affirming worldview that transforms and unites everyone around him – especially his dad, Scott (Levi), who comes to see Austin not as the symbol of something broken, but the triumph of an indestructible spirit.