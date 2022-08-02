lions-club-urges-government-to-fix-economy

Government has been urged to focus on the economic challenges facing the country, to cushion its effect on the people.

Lion Club District 404B1, Governor, Kema Ashibuogwu, who stated this at her public presentation in Lagos, lamented that there is a need for government to focus on hunger and health challenges Nigerians are struggling with.

According to her, the economy is so bad that the majority of the people can hardly feed or visit the hospital when confronted with health situations.

She added that part of the programmes of the year for Lion’s club is creating awareness for childhood cancer, juvenile diabetes, feeding the hungry and youth empowerment programmes, among others.

She said: “I want the government to focus on hunger and health. The people are hungry, things are getting worse, people can’t feed and when they go to the hospital, there is nobody to attend to most of them, and some of them can’t even get money to buy drugs. The system is collapsing. If they can focus on these two areas, it will be helpful for Nigerians. There is a need to improve on the economy.

“Also, as citizens, we have a role to play. And part of the things that Lion Club will be focusing on is ensuring a safe environment. In terms of the environment, for example, in Africa, we don’t pay so much attention. When carbon monoxide is emitted into the atmosphere it affects the number of greenhouse gases, which are linked to climate change and global warming.

“In the Western world, trees are planted to absorb most of these gases, that don’t go straight to the human beings. So, planting of trees is one of the major things that actually assist in that regard. So I want to encourage a lot of people to do that.”

