Lionel Messi reaches another remarkable career milestone in Argentina’s meeting with Australia

A head-turning statistic centering on the latest upcoming appearance set to be made by Argentine national team talisman Lionel Messi has come to the fore online on Saturday.

Argentina, of course, are primed to kick the country’s World Cup adventure back into gear in short order.

After recovering from a nightmare start in Qatar to eventually top their group, Lionel Scaloni’s troops have been afforded a favourable draw for the knockout rounds, in the form of a showdown with Australia.

Ahead of proceedings getting underway at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, the Albiceleste’s latest starting XI, in turn, was unveiled a short time ago.

And captain Messi, as expected, was front and centre, with boss Scaloni’s sole change having seen Papu reintroduced in place of veteran wide-man Angel Di Maria.

Messi, of course, will have his sights firmly set on collective triumph on Saturday, to set up a World Cup quarter-final clash with Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands.

Before as much even becomes possible, though, the iconic attacker, as alluded to above, is in line to rack up yet another career milestone.

This comes after it was revealed that Messi’s appearance against Australia will mark the 1000th of what will unquestionably go down as one of the greatest careers in the history of the sport.

