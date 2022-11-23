Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo come together for brilliant one-off social media photo

A photograph of footballing icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the fore on social media late on Friday, sparking widespread chatter across the game’s loyal fanbase.

The image in question comes as part of an advertising campaign for high-end fashion retailer Louis Vuitton, and has certainly done its job thus far in seeing the name of the company take its place front and centre in the headlines.

Both Messi and Ronaldo unveiled the post across their official Instagram accounts, showcasing the long-time rivals enjoying a game of chess.

An accompanying caption is also included, as follows:

‘Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @louisvuitton’

The photo, already being labelled by some as ‘the image of the century’, has quickly been approved by a who’s who of high-profile names, with the likes of Marcelo, Merih Demiral, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Antonela Roccuzzo (Messi’s wife) having taken to the comments to celebrate the coming together of the two greatest players of the last 20 years.

