Home SPORTS Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo come together for brilliant one-off social media photo
SPORTS

Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo come together for brilliant one-off social media photo

by News
0 views
Lionel Messi & Cristiano Ronaldo come together for brilliant one-off social media photo

A photograph of footballing icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has come to the fore on social media late on Friday, sparking widespread chatter across the game’s loyal fanbase.

The image in question comes as part of an advertising campaign for high-end fashion retailer Louis Vuitton, and has certainly done its job thus far in seeing the name of the company take its place front and centre in the headlines.

Both Messi and Ronaldo unveiled the post across their official Instagram accounts, showcasing the long-time rivals enjoying a game of chess.

An accompanying caption is also included, as follows:

‘Victory is a State of Mind. A long tradition of crafting trunks photographed by @annieleibovitz for @louisvuitton’

The photo, already being labelled by some as ‘the image of the century’, has quickly been approved by a who’s who of high-profile names, with the likes of Marcelo, Merih Demiral, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Antonela Roccuzzo (Messi’s wife) having taken to the comments to celebrate the coming together of the two greatest players of the last 20 years.

Wayne Rooney names his contenders for World Cup Golden Boot2022 World Cup | Five players Chelsea should monitor this winter in QatarConor LairdDie-hard Juventus fan with a love for all things Italian, and a real soft spot for Arsenal cult heroes. Emmanuel Eboue, Nicklas Bendtner, Philippe Senderos… Give them all statues outside the Emirates.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Wayne Rooney names his contenders for World Cup...

RB Leipzig confirms the severity of Christopher Nkunku’s...

France dealt hammer injury blow just days out...

Father of Chelsea target Endrick confirms negotiations with...

Liverpool transfer news: Reds favourite for Williams, striker...

Phil Foden drops breadcrumbs revolving around future tactical...

Man United’s plan for Cristiano Ronaldo revealed

Arsenal include 16-year-old prodigy in squad for Dubai...

Arsenal table ‘important offer’ for key January transfer...

4 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo following Manchester...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.