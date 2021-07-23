lionel-messi-cools-off-in-n100m-a-month-mansion-with-family-in-miami-after-copa-america-triumph

Out-of-contract superstar Lionel Messi treats his family to a summer break in a mansion that costs him N100m a month

The 34-year-old is still waiting till his new deal with Barcelona is finalised after his last contract expired earlier this month

Messi recently clinched his first title with the Argentina national team after guiding them to Copa America glory

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Lionel Messi is not taking his summer holiday for granted as the Barcelona legend and his family unwind in a $200,000 a month mansion in Miami.

After all, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner current has no club to rush back to following the expiration of his deal with the Catalans at the start of this month.

The waterfront mansion is surrounded on all sides by crystal clear bay views according to GQ. It also sits on 8,202 square feet – big enough for a vacation space.

Lionel Messi showing off his top scorer’s award after finishing at this year’s Copa America highest goalscorer.

Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Sources claim the mansion has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms as well as a breathtaking view from every room as reported by Realtor.com.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

Meanwhile, the forward has been updating his timeline on social media with a series of pictures from their holidays after guiding Argentina to Copa America triumph on July 11.

Features of N100m a month mansion Messi is staying in Miami

GQ further revealed that the mansion has three storeys with the attacker using the ground floor as a car park for his supercars while he takes the lift up to the rest of the mansion.

With floor-to-ceiling windows, the space is flooded with natural light and perennial views of the ocean—so too does the impressively vast master bathroom, with a freestanding tub poised next to the tall glass shower.

Are Barcelona close to new deal for Lionel Messi?

. earlier reported that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has stated that the club is making progress over a possible new deal for captain Lionel Messi whose contract lapsed at the end of June.

The Argentine is currently on holiday in Miami, but Laporta stated that Messi’s has a whole team already sorting his contract issues.

He is confident that a deal will be finalised in the coming days as the Catalan giants continue to look at ways of reducing their wage bill to comply with La Liga’s spending limits.

Source: .