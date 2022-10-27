Lionel Messi breaks another Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League record

PSG headed into the game having drawn two and won two of their previous group games.

As a result, their spot in the last-16 was already all but secured no matter the result on Tuesday.

However, that did not stop the French outfit from completely dominating the match and eventually coming away with a staggering 7-2 win.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Carlos Soler all got on the scoresheet, but it was Lionel Messi who stole the headlines once more.

Messi opened the scoring in the 19th minute and added his second and PSG’s fourth in the 44th minute.

His second strike of the day came from outside the box, meaning that Since his Champions League debut in 2004/05, Lionel Messi has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the competition, with his current total of 23 one more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Elsewhere, following Tuesday’s game, Lionel Messi is the oldest player in UEFA Champions League history to both score twice and assist twice in a game, doing so at the age of 35 years and 123 days.

Messi’s brace on Tuesday also means he sits on 129 Champions League goals, 11 off the record currently held by Cristiano Ronaldo.

