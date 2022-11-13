Lionel Messi bags yet another Champions League prize

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi has, on Friday, secured for himself a fresh individual accolade.

This comes owing to the Argentine icon’s endeavours on the European stage.

Messi, of course, has enjoyed a stellar campaign to date, dazzling for Christophe Galtier’s PSG both in France and on the continent.

In the latter, across the Champions League’s group stage, the seven time Ballon d’Or winner racked up a head-turning eight direct goal contributions, across five appearances.

Four of these came in the form of goals, with one such effort, this evening, having been crowned as the very best this season’s groups had to offer.

The strike in question came in a meeting with Benfica on matchday three, en route to an eventual 1-1 stalemate.

Open in new windowAfter driving towards the edge of the hosts’ penalty area in trademark fashion, Messi kickstarted a gorgeous exchange with attacking partners in crime Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, the latter of whom laid on his Argentine teammate to bend a sumptuous effort into the far top corner.

The finish pipped saw Messi pip Manchester City sensation Haaland to top spot in the voting, with PSG’s attacking fulcrum, remarkably, having also rounded out the podium owing to an equally classy strike against Maccabi Haifa.

