linus-ezema:-adada-peoples-parliament-and-the-tissues-of-lies-against-gov.-ugwuanyi

The tissues of lies were as laughable as they were regrettable. Such falsehood and disingenuous presentation of fictions as facts from a pseudo body called Adada Peoples Parliament could only come from warped minds and men full of envy and hate.

The vain efforts by the sponsors of the calumny speech against Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, hiding under the non existent Adada Peoples Parliament was quite amateurish.

It was unfortunate that beneficiaries from the Governor could not turn around to attack him through spurious allegations dotted with libellous and seditious materials. And you may ask: what is the anger of these failed politicians?

First, when the purveyors of such lies from the pit of hell said that “Hon Ugwuanyi did not make a single comment on the Floor of HOR (House of Representatives) where he served for 12years”, you can only but have pity on them. The records are there to show Governor Ugwuanyi’s contributions on the floor of the Green Chambers. These can be very easily verified.

It is no secret that all these pre-meditated attacks have everything to do with the disappointment and anger of the sponsors of these calumny campaigns that their preferred candidate did not emerge the governorship flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Enugu State. They had hoped and lobbied for their favourite aspirant who failed at the primary election. They blame Governor Ugwuanyi for this failed ambition, for not using his office to install their man.

But does politics work this way?



And when the writer calls on politicians like Chief Nnia Nwodo and former governor, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo to step into the fray and join the band of people who want to pull Gov. Ugwuanyi down, discernible minds can only but shudder at the ingratitude of some people.



For purposes of argument, let us consider the two names.

Gov. Ugwuanyi made Ikenna Nwodo, the son of Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo the current chairman of Igbo-Etiti LGA. This was after he also appointed him a Special Adviser and Transition Chairman. Though Ikenna Nwodo aspired to contest the 2023 State House of Assembly elections, the people of Igbo-Etiti thought otherwise.



Also, we all know the pivotal roles played by Gov. Ugwuanyi in the emergence of Chief Nnia Nwodo as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Ugwuanyi spent his time and resources to make it happen.

Now, have these respected sons of Enugu State forgotten so soon? Will they join the anti-Ugwuanyi squad simply because their in-law did not pick the PDP Governorship Ticket? Is this how to show gratitude to an incumbent Governor who has so much respected and supported the Nwodo family?

When the hired writers pointed at the injustice in the delineation of Senatorial Districts by the military, we all know those who were in prime positions to save Nsukka Cultural Zone from the “injustice” meted to our Zone. What did our big men do to save our land? Or were they more interested in saving their LGA from being excised from Nsukka Zone and subsequently favoured Isi-Uzo being taken to be part of Enugu East Senatorial District?

If those who hide under Adada Peoples Parliament claim in 2022 that Gov. Ugwuanyi has wasted “state resources in settlement and marketplace politics”, you can only but pity these characters. When they spoke of “a zero empowerment government”, then something is obviously wrong somewhere! It is common knowledge that no past government has empowered Enugu Youths, women and other citizens more than Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration. The records, again, are evident.

Hear them again: “The only legacy project built by Ugwuanyi in Enugu is the Flyover at T-Junction in Trans Ekulu.



The only one left for Nsukka People is the Standard-Guage (Gauge) Road from Opi to UNN gate and Igboano Teaching Hospital still under construction.”



Hahaha! Human beings! Really? From the numerous roads to hundreds of schools built and rehabilitated; to hospitals, to massive improvements in the judiciary etc, so all these hate speakers can see are the above three projects?

As two-time Federal Minister, what projects did brother attract to our State? How many people did he empower? Was our other big uncle not rule Enugu State for close to two years? We know that if nobody else, he understands what it takes to govern a State better.



It is actually up to Gov. Ugwuanyi and his media Aides to respond appropriately to these false narratives and calumny campaigns. But some of us cannot keep quiet when we see respected people do the unthinkable.

We know that these attacks have to do with the 2023 elections. There were many names thrown up in the write-up by the strange Parliament. One thing that binds them is that many of them are known to be testing the ground in preparation to pursue their ambitions in other parties (or party). This is their right and nobody should begrudge them. That is the beauty of democracy. At the end of the day, it is the voters who will decide.



Barr. Peter Mbah chose Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai as his running mate in the PDP. It was Mbah’s right to choose his running mate. It is lamentable that Gov.

Ugwuanyi is blamed for the choice made by a governorship candidate. But that is part of the burden of leadership.



My advice to Gov. Ugwuanyi is to concentrate on the good job he is doing in Enugu State. He should not allow himself to be distracted. Like he often says, by the grace of God, it will end in praise.

Linus Ezema sent this piece from Enugu.