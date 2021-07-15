Linksys adds HomeKit support to its Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System – iMore

Linksys is bringing HomeKit Secure Router support to one of its best mesh WiFi systems. The company announced earlier today that the Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System, also known as the Linksys Atlas Pro 6 Tri-band, now supports Apple HomeKit. This means that owners of the router can add it to their homes in the Home app.

Linksys Velop WiFi 6 Whole Home Mesh System delivers next-level streaming and gaming to more than 120 devices on your network. It offers a reliable connection for everyone to stream, game, and video chat without interruption. Intelligent Mesh™ Technology offers whole home coverage that’s easily expandable by adding additional Linksys Intelligent Mesh products. With easy set up, advanced security and parental controls, MX12600 is an essential upgrade to any home.

Source: Linksys

Check out the full list of features of the Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System below:

WiFi 6 means higher speeds and 4x more capacity for more devices simultaneously connected

Intelligent Mesh™ technology is designed to deliver gigabit WiFi speeds to cover every corner of your home

Easy set up and control through the free Linksys app

Parental controls to protect kids online

1.4 GHz quad-core processor for smooth video calls, streaming, and gaming

Works with Apple HomeKit

Apple set up some pretty cool functionality for routers added to the Home app. Not only are you able to access certain controls for the router itself, but a router set up with HomeKit sandboxes all connections inside your home. This ensures that, even if one device is compromised on your network, all of your other devices will stay protected. HomeKit restrictions in the Home app include:

Restrict to Home: Only allow connections to your home hub. This may block firmware updates or other services.

Automatic: Allow connections with an automatically-updated list of manufacturer-approved internet services and local devices.

No Restriction: Allow connections with any internet service or local device. This provides the lowest level of security.

Owners of the Linksys Velop AX4200 WiFi 6 System can download a free update to add their router to the Home app now.