Limited Edition Land Rover Defender Trophy Edition With Special Off-Road Gear Unveiled – News18

Land Rover is one of the biggest names in off-roading SUVs segment. The company is now bringing only 220 specially equipped limited editions for its Defender line-up. The limited-edition cars will only be sold in the United States and go on sale in August at the price of USD 90 thousand. The Trophy Edition begins with the 2022 Defender 110 P400 X-Dynamic SE. On the outside, they are wrapped in a black and yellow pattern inspired by the Defender Works V8 Trophy. The old-school Land Rover emblem is still on the doors.

The Trophy Edition has a front skid plate, roof rack with retractable ladder, mud flaps, and an inbuilt air compressor for off-road use. It is pre-wired for a winch; however, the actual winch is an optional addition. Rubber matting is used in the rear cargo compartment.

The Extended Black Exterior Pack, which provides a lot of black trim to the bodywork, is standard on these SUVs. They also receive the air suspension, cold environment pack, off-road pack, advanced off-road capabilities pack, rearview mirror camera system, and tow hitch, which are typically optional.

Buyers will also have the opportunity to compete in an off-road Trophy Competition at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina. The winning team will be invited to participate in a similar event at Eastnor Castle in the United Kingdom in early 2022.

Land Rover’s Defender range is rapidly increasing. The business has previously confirmed that the three-row 130 variants will be available next year for clients who prefer the robust model but want the additional interior room.

There are also reports about two Defender extreme variants. One of them would be an SVR variant powered by a BMW-sourced twin-turbo V8 producing over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Bowler is also rumoured to be working on an ultra-rugged variant designed particularly for off-road use.

