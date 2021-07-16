Home Business Limited Auto Supplies Cloud June Retail Sales Gains
Limited Auto Supplies Cloud June Retail Sales Gains

U.S. shoppers likely boosted spending at many retailers in June, but weak auto sales linked to supply disruptions could have restrained revenue gains as the economy more broadly reopened.

Economists estimate the Commerce Department will report Friday that retail sales—a measure of purchases at stores, at restaurants and online—fell by 0.4% last month compared with May.

Auto sales have shown signs of slowing amid supply-chain disruptions that have limited the number of vehicles for sale, likely dragging down overall retail sales in June, economists said. Excluding autos—a sometimes volatile category of products—sales are estimated to have risen by 0.4% in the same period.

Retail sales have slowed since March, when they surged from the impact of federal coronavirus aid to households. An overall June decline would mark the second month of lower retail sales.

