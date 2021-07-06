Lily Rabe To Play Betty Gore In ‘Love And Death’ HBO Max True Crime Limited Series – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Lily Rabe is set as a lead alongside Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons and Patrick Fugit in HBO Max’s Love and Death, a limited series about the true story of Wylie, TX, housewife Candy Montgomery’s murder of Betty Gore in 1980. Rabe will portray Gore opposite Olsen’s Montgomery in the series from the Big Little Lies and The Undoing duo of David E. Kelley and Nicole Kidman and Lionsgate Television.

Love and Death reunites Rabe with Kelley, Kidman and the HBO/HBO Max family after starring opposite Kidman in HBO’s limited series The Undoing, written/executive produced by Kelley and executive produced by Kidman.

Written by Kelley and directed by Homeland‘s Lesli Linka Glatter, Love and Death is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death In Silicon Prairie,” Part I & II).

The series revolves around two churchgoing couples enjoying small-town family life in Texas, until somebody picks up an ax. The couples are Candy (Olsen) and Pat Montgomery (Fugit); and Betty (Rabe) and Allan Gore (Plemons).

Kelley executive produces via his David E. Kelley Productions, with Kidman and Per Saari via Blossom Films; Glatter; Scott Brown and Megan Creydt through Texas Monthly; Matthew Tinker; Michael Klick and Helen Verno. Lionsgate TV is the studio.

Rabe recently wrapped production on the George Clooney-directed The Tender Bar for Amazon Studios, in which she stars alongside Ben Affleck. Next up, Rabe stars in the tenth season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story on FX, which marks her ninth season on the anthology series. Along with The Undoing, Rabe recently appeared in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad and Bruna Papandrea’s Tell Me Your Secrets, both for Amazon Prime Video. Rabe is repped by Mosaic, WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman.