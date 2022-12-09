Lily Collins wows at the Emily in Paris premiere with a new ‘elfringe’ look

Lily Collins’ hair is in danger of having more outfit changes than her character. Our favourite francophile has debuted yet another new do – probably the third this month – this time at the glitzy red carpet premiere of season three of Emily in Paris.

Looking glossy on the red carpet, the new do rather stole the show, though it wasn’t a huge change up but a subtle defining. Her fringe had been chopped into a fresh, blunt style, with two longer face framing sections at the side. Some have – slightly unkindly – labelled it “mullet bangs” but we think the cute little cut is rather retro and elfin, focussed on the fringe so we’re calling it the “elfringe”.

Lily Collins stole the show on the red carpet with a new blunt cut

The rest of the hair was a little below shoulder length, also neatened into blunt, straight ends. There were no visible layers, giving it a chunky, voluminous bounce, and it was styled with a loose wave.

Lily has been taking advantage of fringe benefits for some time now, in fact the tagline of the new series attached to her Instagram reveal was “She’s back… with bangs!” In the trailer she’s shown in front of a mirror, taking a pair of scissors to her long hair as her bestie walks in saying “Emily, no!”

Clearly it’s a controversial decision, but she stands by it with the defiant declaration, “They’re just bangs. OK? Sometimes people just cut bangs when everything’s fine!”

Lily Collins at the Emily in Paris premiere and, right, the Netflix show

Not everyone was a fan of the new look (and the Yves Saint Laurent dress split opinion too) but that’s fashion for you – sometimes you want to do something daring. Fans were quick to praise her though, “How the heck can you be so beautiful?” asked one with others keen to replicate the look themselves – we see a retro trend coming on.

And Lily herself was definitely loving the attention, referencing the lockdowns that had prevented similar celebrations for the previous seasons of the hit show. “Last night was nothing short of a dream,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for a more stunning Paris premiere filled with so much love and celebration. The first we’ve been able to have in three seasons! With every year, it just keeps getting better!”

