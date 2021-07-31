Lil Wayne purchases a sprawling $15.4M newly built mansion next door to Kylie Jenner – Daily Mail

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne purchased a sprawling newly built $15.4 million mansion in Los Angeles, next door to Kylie Jenner, just months after he received a presidential pardon from former President Donald Trump.

In addition to counting Drake, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos and a few Kardashians as his neighbors, the 38-year-old performer’s new digs are secured in a guard-gated community deep out in San Fernando Valley.

The most luxurious amenities in his new seven-bedroom home include eight bathrooms, an outdoor bar, a family room with sliding glass walls with a view of his massive pool, and two marble islands in his chef’s kitchen.

Moving: Lil Wayne purchased a sprawling newly built $15.4 million mansion in Los Angeles, next door to Kylie Jenner, just months after he received a presidential pardon from former President Donald Trump; seen in 2019

His property, according to The New York Post, spans ‘over 12,100 square feet,’ is ‘situated on 3 acres of land’ and has a guest house.

Upon entering his main house filled with natural light and an open floor plan, guests are greeted by a two-story entry.

His kitchen is complete with ‘professional-quality stainless steel appliances’ and a large breakfast room.

Right next to Kylie Jenner: In addition to counting Drake, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos and a few Kardashians as his neighbors, the 38-year-old performer’s new digs are secured in a guard-gated community deep out in San Fernando Valley

Big home: The most luxurious amenities in his new seven-bedroom home include eight bathrooms, an outdoor bar, a family room with sliding glass walls with a view of his massive pool, and two marble islands in his chef’s kitchen

Lots of space: His property, according to The New York Post , spans ‘over 12,100 square feet,’ is ‘situated on 3 acres of land’ and has a guest house

Beautiful home: Upon entering his main house filled with natural light and an open floor plan, guests are greeted by a two-story entry

For movie nights, he now has his own personal theater with a starry light ceiling, plush grey chairs and a massive screen.

Other standouts include a refrigerated wine display, piano area and gym on the first floor.

Earlier this year, he was pardoned for a firearms conviction by former President Donald Trump.

Wow: His kitchen is complete with ‘professional-quality stainless steel appliances’ and a large breakfast room

Gorgeous: His living room was equipped with a roaring fireplace, multiple couches and large windows

Gorgeous: His living room was equipped with a roaring fireplace, multiple couches and large windows

Luxurious: His bedroom had a beautiful en-suite bathroom with two vanities

The artist, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr, could have faced 10 years in prison for illegally owning a .45-caliber handgun – which he was banned from possessing because of a weapons conviction in New York more than a decade ago.

But he was one of 73 people to receive a pardon in Trump’s final hours in office, with the White House paying tribute to the ‘trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous’ musician and praising his philanthropic work for hospitals and foodbanks.

Days before the November election, Lil Wayne had posed for a thumbs-up with Trump and praised him for ‘listening to what we had to say’ in an apparent endorsement of the president.

Other standouts include a refrigerated wine display, piano area, a gym on the first floor and indoor bar

Cozy by the fire: His family room has a fireplace

Multiple living rooms: His second living room included sliding doors outside

Personal gym: His fitness room included two cycling bikes

The October 29 meeting at Trump’s golf resort in Doral, Florida, came as Trump tried to drum up African-American support with a so-called ‘platinum plan’ to help Black Americans.

Hailing what he called a ‘great meeting’ with Trump, the rapper said: ‘Besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership.

‘He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done.’

Private screenings: For movie nights, he now has his own personal theater with a starry light ceiling, plush grey chairs and a massive screen

Outdoor space: Outside his living room he has multiple seating areas by the pool and outdoor bar

Cheers! The star’s backyard is an entertainer’s dream with an outdoor bar and grill

Dreams come true: In 2020, he released a song called Dreams, in which he rapped: ‘I had a dream/I was a fool/No mansion or no pool/I woke up and I screamed/Thank God it was just a dream’

Two weeks after polling day, Lil Wayne was charged in Miami federal court with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The charge related to a 2019 search of a private plane in which the gold-plated handgun and six rounds of ammunition were found in his luggage in Miami.

Lil Wayne was banned from owning the weapon because of an earlier weapons conviction in New York which saw him sentenced to eight months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to the Florida charge in December and was due to be sentenced on January 28, having been freed on $250,000 bail.

For guests: An exterior view of his new guesthouse

Massive: An aerial view of his home shows his large property

The charge carried a maximum sentence of ten years, although it was thought likely he would get far less time than that in practice.

But he is now certain to avoid prison altogether after he was one of 143 names on the list of pardons and commutations issued by the White House last night, as had been rumored.

‘President Trump granted a full pardon to Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., also known as Lil Wayne,’ the announcement reads.

‘Mr Carter pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, owing to a conviction over 10 years ago.

‘Brett Berish of Sovereign Brands, who supports a pardon for Mr Carter, describes him as “trustworthy, kind-hearted and generous”‘.

‘Mr Carter has exhibited this generosity through commitment to a variety of charities, including donations to research hospitals and a host of foodbanks.

Massive: An aerial view of his home shows his large property, right next to Kylie Jenner

‘Deion Sanders, who also wrote in support of this pardon, calls Mr. Wayne “a provider for his family, a friend to many, a man of faith, a natural giver to the less fortunate, a waymaker, [and] a game changer”.’

Lil Wayne has sold more than 120million records, won five Grammys and numerous other music awards.

He also owns a home in Miami Beach and is CEO of his own record label, Young Money Entertainment.