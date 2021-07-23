like-father,-like-son:-video-of-ighalo’s-10-year-old-son-samuel-scoring-stunning-overhead-goal-in-training

Odion Ighalo’s legacy will not die even after quitting football as his first son seems ready to continue from wherever his father stops

Samuel Ighalo spent some time with his dad on the pitch and it was obvious the youngster has been watching the striker for some time now

The 10-year-old scored a wonderful goal similar to that of Ronaldo in Real Madrid’s Champions League-winning game against Liverpool three years back

Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo will be proud of the man his first son Samuel Ighalo is fast growing to become.

The 10-year-old showed some incredible football skills during one of his training sessions with his father who is preparing for the new Saudi Arabia Premier League season.

Samuel also topped his stunning display with an outstanding overhead goal similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo’s during Real Madrid’s Champions League win over Liverpool.

Odion Ighalo shows ball-joggling skills during one of Al-Shabab’s training sessions.

The youngster also showed off his ball-joggling abilities while he also showed that he can score from different angles of the pitch.

Meanwhile, the former Watford star has nothing to worry about when he retires as Samuel looks ready to continue with his goals-scoring legacy in the nearest future.

Both father and son also practised jab-passing before moving to the other itinerary of the day as they hope to maintain awesome shapes before the season kicks off next month.

The 2019 AFCON golden boot winner will be aiming for a good outing in his first full season with Al Shabab after finding the back of the net nine times in 13 appearances last campaign.

He joined them mid-way into the season after his loan deal with the Red Devils was not extended at the start of this year.

Odion Ighalo’s teammates’ vibes to Nigerian song

. earlier reported that ex-Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo seems to be doing well by selling his Nigerian street Jamz to his Al Shabab teammates.

The 32-year-old ex-Manchester United forward was filmed vibing to Q.Dot’s ‘Magbe’ track featuring Patoranking after one of their training sessions this week.

And while the song was still playing, Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky approached the Nigerian footballer showing his hilarious dance steps in the video.

