Like Arsenal, Atiku vows to recover Nigeria’s glory if elected

Monday, November 7, 2022

Atiku Abubakar

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, has cited sizzling form of English Premier League side Arsenal as a similitude of how he would restore Nigeria’s lost glory, if he is elected in next year’s polls.

Mr Abubakar, an avid Arsenal fan, made the promise via his verified Twitter handle in the wake of Arsenal’s 1-0 triumph over London rivals Chelsea.

Arsenal have been in resurgent form this season after years of underperformance under former managers Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery. The Gunners have sat atop the league for the most part with over a third of the season’s fixtures played.

Similarly, Nigeria, dubbed the Giant of Africa, has been struggling in recent years, with the country hit with severe economic and security crises. The nation’s currency, the naira, has become one of the worst performing currencies in the world.

In the tweet on Sunday, Mr Abubakar explained that he would transform the country that has fallen short of its former glory back to its beautiful days again for Nigerians the same way Arsenal came back to claim victory over The Blues after a sloppy performance in the first half.

Gabriel Magalhães scored the only goal in the second half of the game as The Gunners claimed their third consecutive league victory over Chelsea at home to return to top of the Premier League table.

Mr Abubakar is one of the eighteen candidates that are in the race to become the next head of the federation in the next presidential election scheduled to hold on Saturday, 25 February 2023.

He would be locking horns with All Progressives Congress candidate, Ahmed Tinubu, New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, who are the leading candidates in the upcoming poll.

We have recently deactivated our website’s comment provider in favour of other channels of distribution and commentary. We encourage you to join the conversation on our stories via our Facebook, Twitter and other social media pages.

In an era of fake news and overcrowded media marketplace, the journalists at Peoples - aim to provide quality and practical information to help our readers stay ahead and better understand events around them. We focus on being the balanced source of true, stimulating and independent journalism.

- Ltd, Plot 1095, Umar Shuaibu Avenue, Utako, Abuja.

+234 805 888 8330.

–