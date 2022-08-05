Home NEWS Ligue 1: PSG suffer Mbappe blow ahead of season opener against Clermont
Ligue 1: PSG suffer Mbappe blow ahead of season opener against Clermont

Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed that Kylian Mbappe will miss their first league fixture against Clermont.

The France forward has picked up an adductor injury, the Ligue 1 champions revealed on Friday.

Mbappe had been left out of the squad for Saturday’s match “due to pain in his adductor muscles” and will instead remain behind for treatment.

“A further update will be provided in 72 hours’ time.”

Mbappe missed PSG’s 4-0 win over Nantes in the Champions Trophy last weekend due to a suspension carried over from the last campaign.

Lionel Messi and Neymar are in the squad along with new signings Vitinha, Hugo Ekitike and Nordi Mukiele.

