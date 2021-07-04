lightning-welcome-fans-to-amalie-arena-for-game-4-watch-party

TAMPA — The Lightning have tried to make Amalie Arena a second home for their fans during this season’s Stanley Cup run by allowing them inside the venue to watch the team play on the road.

The team is expected to do the same Monday night — rain or shine, thanks to Tropical Storm Elsa — when it could win a second straight Cup in Canada.

The Lightning lead the best-of-seven series against the Canadiens 3-0 and will have the first of four chances to clinch the series in Game 4 Monday at Bell Centre in Montreal.

Amalie can hold up to 15,000 fans for indoor watch parties when the team is on the road. Friday, 13,752 watched the Lightning defeat the Canadiens 6-3 in Game 3.

Tickets are available at tampabaylightning.com for $10 apiece.

