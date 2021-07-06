Lightning vs. Canadiens Game 4: Stanley Cup Final score, highlights, updates as Tampa Bay looks to win series – CBSSports.com

The 2021 NHL season could come to an end tonight as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to win a second consecutive Stanley Cup with a sweep of the Montreal Canadiens. Tampa Bay has been dominant in the series on both ends of the ice, outscoring the Canadiens 14 to 5 while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has posted a .948 save percentage.

The Lightning took Game 3 — the first Stanley Cup Final game played in Montreal since 1993 — 6-3 behind a pair of goals from Tyler Johnson and a stellar night between the pipes from Vasilevskiy, who turned away 32 of the 35 shots he faced from Montreal. The Canadiens will need to find some offense and get Carey Price back on track if they want to make some noise in this series. Price has not played well, posting an .835 save percentage through the first three games.

With a win, Tampa Bay would become the first team since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, and would be the first team to sweep the Final since the Detroit Red Wings swept the Washington Capitals in 1998.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free) at Bell Centre in Montreal.