Lightning vs. Canadiens Game 4: Stanley Cup Final score, highlights, updates as Tampa Bay looks to win series – CBSSports.com

The 2021 NHL season could come to an end tonight as the Tampa Bay Lightning look to win a second consecutive Stanley Cup with a sweep of the Montreal Canadiens. Tampa Bay has been dominant in the series on both ends of the ice, outscoring the Canadiens 14 to 5 while goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has posted a .948 save percentage.
The Lightning took Game 3 — the first Stanley Cup Final game played in Montreal since 1993 — 6-3 behind a pair of goals from Tyler Johnson and a stellar night between the pipes from Vasilevskiy, who turned away 32 of the 35 shots he faced from Montreal. The Canadiens will need to find some offense and get Carey Price back on track if they want to make some noise in this series. Price has not played well, posting an .835 save percentage through the first three games.
With a win, Tampa Bay would become the first team since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017 to win the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons, and would be the first team to sweep the Final since the Detroit Red Wings swept the Washington Capitals in 1998.
Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on NBC (stream on fuboTV, try for free) at Bell Centre in Montreal.
GOAL Montreal: Alexander Romanov, off an assist from Jake Evans — his second of the night — gives Montreal a lead midway through the third period. Its the first career playoff goal for Romanov, who score just one goal in 54 games during his rookie season in 2021. MON 2, TB 1
Penalty: Three players on each side sent to the box after some extra curricular activity following a stoppage of play at 7:42 of the third period:
Lightning
- Yanni Gourde: Two minutes for Roughing
- Blake Coleman: Two minutes for Roughing
- Barclay Goodrow: Two minutes for Roughing
Canadiens
- Josh Anderson: Two minutes for Roughing
- Ben Chiarot: Two minutes for Roughing
- Jeff Petry: Two minutes for Roughing
We’re still tied at 1-1 about eight minutes into the third period. Both teams are getting some quality looks and offensive zone time. Montreal has gotten it done with some sustained pressure after some good forechecking, and when that pressure ends, Tampa Bay is getting out on odd-man rushes. The key thus far has been both goaltenders keeping the game even in the third.
Tampa Bay 1, Montreal 1 End of 2nd Period: Tampa Bay got on the board and back in the game with a Barclay Goodrow goal — that was set up by a gorgeous drop pass from Ryan McDonagh to tie the game. Despite allowing the goal, Montreal played one of its best periods of the series, largely controlling the action with physicality and getting quality chances in the offensive zone. 20 (regulation) minutes left in Game 4, with Tampa Bay looking for a repeat and Montreal looking for a Game 5.
