life-expectancy-at-birth-nearly-doubled-since-1951

NEW DELHI: Indians are living longer- and can expect to see almost twice the number of years on Earth than they could seven decades back, right after Independence.

Several schemes by successive governments have doubled the

Life Expectancy at Birth

for Indians since 1950.

The average Life Expectancy of an Indian male in 1951 was 37.2 years. It now stands at 68.2 years. For females, the figures are 36.2 years and 70.7 years respectively.

In fact, an average Indian female can now expect to live a couple of years longer than the average male.

