Home WORLD NEWS Life expectancy at birth nearly doubled since 1951
WORLD NEWSWorld News Asia

Life expectancy at birth nearly doubled since 1951

by News
0 views
life-expectancy-at-birth-nearly-doubled-since-1951

NEW DELHI: Indians are living longer- and can expect to see almost twice the number of years on Earth than they could seven decades back, right after Independence.

Several schemes by successive governments have doubled the

Life Expectancy at Birth

for Indians since 1950.

The average Life Expectancy of an Indian male in 1951 was 37.2 years. It now stands at 68.2 years. For females, the figures are 36.2 years and 70.7 years respectively.

In fact, an average Indian female can now expect to live a couple of years longer than the average male.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Male-bound Go First flight with 92 passengers onboard...

Timeline: 75 years of partition and India-Pakistan tensions

Ethiopia completes third filling of Blue Nile mega-dam...

Infographic: How were India-Pakistan partition borders drawn?

Renting in Austria: When can my landlord increase...

Reader question: When do children in Austria go...

EXPLAINED: The rules for buying property in Graz...

Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest...

Germany’s ex-Chancellor Schroeder sues parliament over privileges

Venezuela, Colombia name ambassadors in attempt to repair...

Leave a Reply