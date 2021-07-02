Home WORLD NEWS Libya talks due to end on Friday with statement – U.N.
WORLD NEWS

Libya talks due to end on Friday with statement – U.N.

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
libya-talks-due-to-end-on-friday-with-statement-–-un.

GENEVA, July 2 (Reuters) – U.N.-backed talks aimed at paving the way for year-end presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya are expected to end on Friday with a statement, but no press conference, a U.N. spokesman said.

U.N. envoy for Libya Jan Kubis is recovering from COVID-19, and coming out of quarantine shortly, but has followed the talks being held near Geneva remotely, U.N. spokesman Rheal LeBlanc told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

“I think if you read the remarks of Mr. Kubis you could deduce that the discussions were quite difficult,” LeBlanc said. “He’s really pushing for consensus to be achieved on the way forward to find that Constitutional basis that will allow the country to hold the scheduled elections on 24 December.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge;)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ethiopia denies it’s trying to ‘suffocate’ Tigray region

Town ravaged by wildfire after enduring Canada’s all-time...

Richard Branson Will Beat Jeff Bezos To Outer...

St. Louis area health officials urge all residents...

Border Patrol agents nab three illegal immigrants armed...

This is one Galaxy Z Fold 3 and...

Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines prime T cells to...

Rossen Reports: Find cheap gas with these 3...

Africa’s COVID threat hits ‘new level’ as Delta...

Agreeable Supreme Court term ends with conservative wins

Leave a Reply