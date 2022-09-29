Liberty London’s 2022 beauty advent calendar is selling fast

September 29, 2022 – 10:16 BST

The Liberty London advent calendar is highly regarded as one of the biggest beauty launches of the year. Not only is it beautiful to look at – featuring Liberty print drawers – but it’s always full of real beauty treats. Let’s face it, some of the advent calendars out there seem to be packed with products they can’t sell – but not this one!

This year it’s filled with sought-after products from the Liberty Beauty Hall, and it’s worth over £1065 – the most generous yet. The carefully curated edit features cult favourites from the likes of Rose Inc, Sunday Riley and Le Labo. Plus, hidden inside one advent calendar is a Golden Ticket, giving the lucky winner £1000 to spend at Liberty!

Liberty London advent calendar, £245, Liberty London

SHOP NOW What’s inside the Liberty beauty advent calendar 2022? Inside you’ll find 30 (yes, 30!) products, 20 of which are full-sized, and there are 14 NEW brands so that’s exciting if this is a yearly treat for you or for a loved one. The advent calendar is housed in a beautiful Liberty London printed recyclable box. If you don’t want to see exactly what’s inside, look away now…

THIS YEAR THE LIBERTY BEAUTY ADVENT CALENDAR FEATURES…

The Beauty Advent Calendar contains 30 products:

Rose Inc Brow Renew Enriched Shaping Gel Clear 5g FULL SIZE

MZ Skin Hydra-Lift Gold Face Mask 25g FULL SIZE

Vilhelm Parfumerie Peony Couture 10ml

Carriere Freres Tomato Candle 70g

Le Labo Thé Matcha 26 EDP 15ml FULL SIZE

Davines OI Oil 50ml FULL SIZE

Hair by Sam McKnight Deeper Love Intensive Treatment Mask 50ml

Wild Source Miracle Oil 15ml FULL SIZE

The Seated Queen Cold Cream 30ml

Liberty Hera Candle 60g,

(Malin+Goetz) Resurfacing Face Serum 30ml FULL SIZE

Sunday Riley Auto Correct Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream 15ml FULL SIZE

Votary Super Seed Nutrient Cream Light 30ml

Verden Arborealist Bath Oil 55ml

REN Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask With AHA 50ml FULL SIZE

111Skin Rose Quartz Exfoliating Mask 30ml

Zelens Emulsion D Fortifying Moisturiser 30ml FULL SIZE

Dr. Barbara Sturm The Good C Vitamin C Serum 10ml FULL SIZE

Aromatherapy Associates Clear Mind Rollerball 10ml FULL SIZE

QMS Medicosmetics Advanced Collagen Serum in Oil 10ml

Dr Sebagh Retinol Night Repair 30ml FULL SIZE

Venn Vitamin B Activated All-In-One Concentrate 20ml FULL SIZE

Surratt Lipslique in Eglantine 1.6g FULL SIZE

Trish McEvoy High Volume Tubular Mascara OR Lash Curling Tubular Mascara FULL SIZE

Larry King A Social Life 30ml FULL SIZE

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment 25ml FULL SIZE

L:A Bruket 017 Lip Balm 14g FULL SIZE

UOMA Beauty Salute to the Sun Drama Bomb Mascara 13ml FULL SIZE

Bamford Citrus Body Wash 50ml & Sage Body Wash 50ml

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Intensive Exfoliating Treatment 60ml FULL SIZE

Combined contents worth £1,065.

Shop the calendar now on Liberty London.

