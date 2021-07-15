Liberals fuming after DeSantis website sells beer koozies saying ‘Don’t Fauci my Florida’ – Fox News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is selling merchandise poking fun at Dr. Anthony Fauci over his support for strict coronavirus restrictions.

For the price of $12, supporters of DeSantis can help his re-election campaign by purchasing a beer koozie that says, “Don’t Fauci my Florida.”

DEROY MURDOCK: DESANTIS IS THE NEW GREAT RIGHT HOPE

Another koozie available on the website contains a much talked about quote from DeSantis where he dismissed the need to wear a facemask saying, “How the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with my mask on?”

Also available on DeSantis’s campaign website are flags fashioned to resemble former President Trump’s campaign paraphernalia that say “Keep Florida Free.”

DeSantis and Fauci have been on opposite ends of the politicization of the coronavirus pandemic, with the governor vocally opposing Fauci’s insistence on social distancing and lockdowns and opting instead to push for individual responsibility and protecting the state’s economy.

The public feud between Fauci and DeSantis dates back to last year when the doctor publicly criticized DeSantis for opening up Florida’s economy at a pace he felt was too rapid.

BIDEN, DESANTIS, PUT POLITICS ASIDE AS PRESIDENT TOURS FLORIDA BUILDING COLLAPSE

The two have gone back and forth with attacks several times since then including last month when DeSantis responded to several of Fauci’s emails that were made public and stirred controversy .

“I think now with Fauci’s emails…it’s pretty clear that a lot of this stuff was fly by the seat of your pants guidance,” DeSantis said about the federal government’s response to the virus. “This was not based on hard data.”

Many on the left have criticized DeSantis over the past year for his handling of the coronavirus and some took to social media this week to slam the Republican for selling the koozies.

“DeSantis is a well educated crackpot with no allegiance to our country, his constituency or the truth,” former Vermont Governor Howard Dean tweeted .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

MSNBC host Joy Reid called DeSantis an “ignorant ghoul” and The View’s Ana Violeta Navarro-Cárdenas called the merchandise “freaking stupid.”

DeSantis is widely considered the frontrunner to win the Republican nomination for president in 2024 if former President Trump decides not to run. If Trump does run, he has floated DeSantis as a possible running mate .

.