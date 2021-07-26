LG unveils new 2021 TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds – Devdiscourse

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-07-2021 09:40 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 09:40 IST

LG Electronics on Monday announced the launch of the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds with advanced Meridian-tuned sound, 3D Sound Stage, Whispering Mode and more features.

Featuring an Arc Design, the new LG TONE Free lineup comes with a 4.4 millimetres shorter stem as compared to previous models and is IPX4 rated. The larger, upgraded drivers and diaphragms featuring silicone edging allow for more flexibility and movement.

Key features of the 2021 LG TONE Free FP9/FP8 earbuds include:

Headphone Spatial Processing from Meridian Audio – It envelops the listener with a sound that seems to originate from all directions.

– It envelops the listener with a sound that seems to originate from all directions. 3D Sound Stage – It expands the sound stage via spatial up-mixing to bring users more lifelike audio for a more captivating listening experience.

– It expands the sound stage via spatial up-mixing to bring users more lifelike audio for a more captivating listening experience. Whispering Mode – It allows for greater call privacy and clarity, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone.

– It allows for greater call privacy and clarity, allowing users to hold the right earbud close to their mouths as a dedicated microphone. Active noise cancelling – It eliminates low-frequency sounds.

The earbuds are accompanied by an auto-cleaning UVnano charging case to keep the eartips clean. According to the company, the UV-C LED built into the cases is tested to reduce bacteria on the earbuds’ speaker mesh by 99.9 percent in just five minutes when charging wired or wirelessly.

In terms of compatibility, the 2021 LG TONE Free FP9/FP8 earbuds easily pair with a wide range of devices including Windows PCs and laptops while FP9 with Plug & Wireless enables the charging case to double as a wireless dongle.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds are claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback time between charges for a total of 24 hours of usage when used with the charging case. Additionally, a quick charge of five minutes in the case equates to one full hour of listening.

The new LG TONE Free FP9 and FP8 earbuds will be available starting this month in key markets in various color options including Charcoal Black, Pearl White and Haze Gold.