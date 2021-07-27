LG Tone Free FP9, FP8 & FP5 TWS earbuds with ANC, enhanced features launched – gizmochina

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics has introduced two new true wireless earbuds that offer innovative features yet to be seen in the leading earbuds brands, Apple and Samsung. The new LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP8 and FP5 TWS earbuds reflect LG’s plans to have an improved market share with some innovative technologies. The headphone spatial processing signposts the new LG earbuds by Meridian Audio for a more immersive listening experience.

The new LG Tone Free earbuds are designed to sound like it comes from all directions, using 3D audio and other technologies. The devices also have a unique charging case with a LED UV light used to clean and sanitize the ear tips and prevent possible bacterial infection of the user’s ears. The headphone spatial processing feature creates a more expansive and immersive audio soundstage and gives the feeling that the music is coming from all directions. The devices also have a shorter stem than some predecessors and more mics on the earbuds for a better call and active noise canceling process.

Another innovative addition to the LG Tone Free FP9, FP8 and FP5 TWS earbuds is the Whispering mode, which makes it possible for the user to use the right earbud as a mic where you can whisper. App support is provided by the LG Tone Free app, which can serve as an equalizer, helps to locate the device, and for touch control customization.

The earbuds also feature a strong battery that could give up to 24 hours of entertainment (the charging case extends battery life by 14 hours). Fast charging will also be available, as a 5-minute charge could yield 1 hour of listening time. The earbuds are also IPX4-rated, providing some degree of water resistance.

The three new LG Tone Free earbuds will be available by August, although no pricing details have been released. Three color variants are already lined up for unveiling: namely: Charcoal Black, Pearl White, and Haze Gold.

