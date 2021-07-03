LG Tone Free DFP8W TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 24-Hour Battery Life Launched – Gadgets 360

LG Tone Free DFP8W true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been unveiled by the South Korean company with active noise cancellation (ANC) and up to 24 hours of battery life. The earbuds come with a UVnano charging case that is claimed to remove 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus bacteria on the speaker membranes in five minutes. LG Tone Free DFP8W are tuned by British audio system maker Meridian, coupled with a proprietary Flex Action Bass technology for an enhanced audio experience.

LG Tone Free DFP8W price, availability

LG Tone Free DFP8W price is set at EUR 179 (roughly Rs. 15,900), and the earbuds are listed on the LG Germany site in Charcoal Black, Haze Gold, and Pearl White colours. However, their availability details are yet to be revealed.

LG Tone Free DFP8W specifications, features

LG Tone Free DFP8W come with 8mm dynamic drivers that are designed to provide a high-fidelity experience. The earbuds also have three dedicated microphones — two of them are used for enabling voice calls, while the remaining one is meant for enabling ANC. LG has additionally provided options to switch between two sound modes — Ambient and Chat. The earbuds come with three medical-grade eartips to provide an ergonomic fit for a large number of people. Further, there is an IPX4-rated build to provide sweat and water resistance.

On the connectivity front, LG Tone Free DFP8W earbuds have Bluetooth v5.2 along with support for multi-pairing with up to five devices. There is also support for Google Fast Pairing and Windows Swift Pair protocols.

For gamers, LG Tone Free DFP8W come with a game mode that can be adjusted and enabled using LG Tone Free app on their phones. The dedicated mode is claimed to offer a spatial, immersive sound experience.

LG has bundled the charging case with the earbuds that supports wireless charging in addition to wired charging via USB Type-C. The charging case also offers a fast charging option that can deliver up to an hour of music playback with just five minutes of charge. Furthermore, it includes an ultraviolet (UV) light that is claimed to kill bacteria and germs on the earphones.

The touch-controlled earbuds also have Google Assistant and Siri voice command support. In terms of battery life, you’ll get up to 10 hours of usage from the earbuds without ANC (or six hours with ANC). The bundled chase provides up to 14 hours of additional backup when using the earbuds without ANC.

While LG Tone Free DFP8W earbuds measure 21.2×28.3×23.2mm and weigh 5.6 grams, their charging case measures 54.5×54.5×30.0mm and weighs 39 grams.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.