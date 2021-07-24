lg-polls:-ogun-governor-commends-electorates-for-peaceful-conduct

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has commended electorates and officials of the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) for the peaceful conduct of local government elections in the state.

The governor made the comment on Saturday after voting at Itaosanyin Ward 3, in Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state.

“I commend the Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission for doing such a wonderful job. The preparation for the election, the sensitisation, and the implementation in terms of ensuring voting materials get to the voting centers on time. From the report I have heard, everything is going very well.

“The conduct of the electorates is peaceful – people are voting, no disruption or violence,” Abiodun said.

The turnout is typical of local government elections, with voters turning out as early as 8:00 am. The OGSIEC officials arrived early at many of the polling units with election materials to ensure the electorates cast their votes for parties of their choice.