LG Polls: Lagos Govt Restricts Movement 

A file photo of a ballot box.

The Lagos State Government has announced the restriction of movement in the state as it goes to the polls for the local government elections billed for this weekend. 

Information and Strategy Commissioner, Gbenga Omotosho in a statement on Thursday evening, said the movement will be restricted in the country’s commercial centre on Saturday, July 24th between 08:00 am and 03:00 pm.

“The restriction is to enable the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to conduct hitch-free elections into positions of Chairmen and Councillors in all the 57 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas,” the commissioner explained as he urged residents of the state to participate in the polls.

“The restriction will facilitate the ease of movement of the electorate, election materials, and LASIEC officials for the sanctity of the election, effective monitoring, and enhanced security.”


