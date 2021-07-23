The Lagos State Police Command has warned against thuggery and electoral violence as local government election holds across the state on Saturday.

The police also vowed to enforce the restriction of movement order earlier issued by the state government.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said this on Friday in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, titled, ‘Lagos LGA/LCDAs polls: Lagos police deploy resources, warns against electoral violence, thuggery.

Odumosu, while giving directives to officers and men and tactical Commanders in the state on Friday, at the command’s headquarters, Ikeja, also ordered that all Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission’s facilities, sensitive materials, polling units and collation centres must be adequately protected.

The statement read, “In preparation for the forthcoming Local Government Councils and Local Council Development Authorities’ elections in Lagos State, the Lagos State Police Command has deployed its human and material resources to provide adequate security before, during and after the elections which have been slated for Saturday 24th July, 2021, with a view to having free, fair and credible elections in the state.

“The Commissioner of Police has also directed officers and men who have been detailed for the election duty to work hand in hand with other security operatives that are being incorporated into the security arrangements for the elections, and discharge their duties according to the Standard Operating Prosecure of the Nigeria Police and extant electoral laws

“He warned politicians and their supporters, stakeholders and Lagosians to play the game according to the rules as the police and other security agencies deployed for the exercise will not condone any act of thuggery, hooliganism, electoral malpractices and criminality in any part of the state before, during and after the Local Government Councils elections.

“In addition, the Command has put measures in place to enforce the restriction of movement order across the state between the hours of 6am and 3pm on Saturday 24th July, 2021, with the exception of only those on election duty and essential services on the election day.

“The Commissioner of Police, therefore, assured the good people of Lagos State, LASIEC officials, candidates, accredited election observers and other actors in the elections of adequate security before, during and after the elections as the security architecture of the state has been fortified.”