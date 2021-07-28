The ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State lost two councilorship seats in last Saturday’s local government elections in the state.

The Peoples Democratic Party won in Ward G, Yaba LCDA, while the Young Progressive Party in Ward D of Orile-Agege LCDA.

APC won 375 out of the 377 councilorship seats spread across the 20 LGs and 37 LCDAs.

The ruling party also won all the chairmanship seats in all the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas in the state.

The PDP Councillor-elect, Mr Adeshola Thomas, and the YPP Councillor-elect, Omotunde Abdul-Kareem, were on Tuesday presented the Certificates of Return at the LASIEC headquarters in Sabo, Yaba.

The PDP Councillor-elect described his victory as the work of God and the resilience of the people.

Thomas said, “I feel great. First, I will thank my God because when the struggle started, He stood by us and in the end, we have the victory.

“During the election, out of the 18 polling units in my ward, my challengers allegedly took two ballot boxes away. In the remaining 16, I won in 15 and lost with only five votes in the last polling unit.

“It was the election of the people. It is the people that want me. They stood by us, they stood by the PDP.

“So, even this Certificate of Return, I am giving it to them. I promise them in this tenure they will be in charge. I have to represent them well. All glory to God and my people.”

On the possibility of his defection to the ruling party, Thomas said that he would be faithful to the party on which he got the mandate.

“I won’t be an ungrateful person by cross-carpeting. It is what my people want that I will do because the mandate belongs to them and I cannot disappoint them.

“I cannot go against their wishes. My people will take the first position because, without them, I won’t be here,” he added.

NAN