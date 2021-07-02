Home NEWS LG caretaker list: Osun Assembly makes public names of nominees
LG caretaker list: Osun Assembly makes public names of nominees

The Osun State House of Assembly has released the list of nominees for the caretaker committee members for the local governments, local council development authorities and area offices in the State.

The names of the caretaker committee members were read out by the Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye on Thursday.

They include the following:

Odo Otin North: Iyiola Adebayo Adekeye – Chairman, Ajao Kehinde Vice-Chairman Adegoke Taiwo – Secretary.

Ilesa East: Lanre Balogun – Chairman, Ajilore Johnson – Vice Chairman, Mrs. Kofo Omole – Secretary.


Atakumosa East: Mrs. Foluke Adekoya – Chairperson.


Ilesa North East: Oladipo Adeniyi – Chairman, Gbenga Omoniyi Vice-Chairman, Ishola Ariyo – Secretary


Atakumosa West : Thomas Jebutu – Chairman.


Ilesa West Central LCDA : Folarin Fafowora – Chairman, Mrs. Helen Agbeluyi – Vice Chairman, Jumoke Olaosebikan – Secretary.


Atakumosa West Central : Anthony Adeboye – Chairman, Mrs. Jumoke Bepo – Vice Chairperson, Oladapo Jegede – Secretary.


Ife East/Central LCDA Modakeke Akoraye: Lawal Mojeed Tunde -Chairman, Titi Atiku -Vice Chairman, Ikotun Lara – Secretary


Osogbo West : Olaniyan Demola- Chairman, Olaiya Rasak Ayoade – Vice Chairman, Atobatele Aminat- Secetary


Boripe: Oyebode Samson – Chairman, Ojolowo Akeem olaniyi- Vice Chairman, Balogun Rasheedat- Secretary


Boripe North: Adewale Gbenga-Chairman, Olagunju kehinde- Vice Chairman, Fabunmi Sunday – Secretary


Ifelodun: Okanlawon Hassan -Chairman, Olaniyan Olalere- vice chairman, Fatai Wale- Secretary


Irelowele North East LG: Adeboye opeyemi- Chairman, Alimi Bankole- Vice Chairman, Adeboye Olasumbo – Secretary


Isokan: Akinremi Maruf- Chairman, Agunbiade Kabiru – Vice Chairman, Abara Tajudeen- Secretary


Isokan South : Oyelami Oyetunji – Chairman, Lawal Korede- Vice Chairman, Olarinde Lukman- Secretary


Ayedire LG: Adigun Omotayo – Chairman, Isiak Ojo – Vice Chairman, Oyayeye Sunday Ajibade Secretary


Ayedire South: Idowu Femi – Chairman, Adigun Lere – Vice Chairman, Isiaka Suliaman – Secretary


Iwo: Ishola Adeniyi – Chairman, Akinlawon Tunde – Vice Chairman, Gbadebo Rahman – Secretary


Iwo East: Rahman Lawal Abiola – Chairman, Adesoji Tijani – Vice Chairman, Adigun Wasiu – Secretary


Iwo West: Babatunde Tajudeen Ajani – Chairman, Adeniyi Olagunju Yemi – Vice Chairman, Salahu Saani – Secretary


Olaoluwa: Oyediran Asimiyu – Chairman, Badiru Nasiru – Vice Chairman, Sodiq Jelili – Secretary


Olaoluwa South East: Olaifa Sunday – Chairman, Oyetunde Qazeem – Vice Chairman, Akindele Olawunmi – Secretary


Ede East: Taofeek Rafiu – Chairman


Ede North: Adeyemi Sesan – Chairman, Olanrewaju Qadri Sulaiman – Vice Chairman


Ejigbo South : Yusuff Rasheed: Chairman, Bakare Taofeek: Vice Chairman, Oyeniran Sikiru: Secretary


Ejigbo West: Chairman – Step Down, Oladeji Abiodun- Vice Chairman, Olojede Ojebode- Secretary


Ila: Babatunde Olumide- Chairman, Atolagbe Muhammed- Vice Chairman, Olagunju Olajide- Secretary


Ila Central : Ademola Kolawole- Chairman, Anifowoshe tajudeen-Secretary, Ibitoye Olushola – Secretary

Speaker Owoeye, however, stepped down names of some nominees.

Among those stepped down were Chairmen for Ejigbo West local council development authority and Oriade local government and Vice Chairmen for Ife Central local government and Egbedore area office.

