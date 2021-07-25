LG Adds Mic and Speakers To Its Wearable Air Purifier – HYPEBEAST

LG has announced an updated iteration of its PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier that will feature a small, lightweight motor and a built-in mic, speaker and voice amplifier.

LG first introduced the purifying mask last year, which employs a pair of HEPA-style filters and three LG DUAL fans that control airflow by automatically sensing the user’s breathing patterns. Following reports that the original concept design muffled users’ speech, the company created an updated edition equipped with its “VoiceON” technology, which “automatically recognizes when users are talking and amplifies their voice through the built-in speaker,” according to the release.

The latest PuriCare mask, which weighs 94 grams, has a built-in 1,000mAh battery that can be recharged in two hours with a USB cable. LG claims the device can be worn comfortably for up to 8 hours, though it does not guarantee that the mask will protect wearers from contracting COVID.

The tech company has yet to disclose price information and a global release date, though it did confirm that PuriCare will become available in Thailand next month “with other markets to follow once approved by local regulators.”

Ahead of next month’s launch, 120 Thai athletes, coaches and staff wore the wearable air purifier during their trip to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics at the Suvannabhumi Airport.

In another tech update, Apple AirPods 3 are expected to release in tandem with the iPhone 13 in September.