lewis-hamilton-leads-max-verstappen-on-2021-f1-highest-paid-list

Photo credit: Mark Thompson – Getty Images

On the track, while Max Verstappen continues to hold a slight eight-point lead over seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, there’s one category where Verstappen can’t touch Hamilton, and that’s at the bank.

In a report released by Forbes today, Hamilton is leading—actually lapping much of the field—in total earnings with an estimated $62 projected for 2021. Verstappen is second at $42 million.

Fernando Alonso, who hasn’t won a F1 race since 2013 and not even reached the podium since 2014, proves that what you’ve done lately is only so important, as he checks in at third on the money list at $25 million.

The list, Forbes says, is really a best guesstimate based on a number of sources, including “financial documents, legal filings and press leaks, as well as conversations with industry insiders and consultants.” Forbes also is quick to point out that its figures do not include taxes or agents’ fees.



Unlike most professional sports in the United States, where agents and even teams regularly release contract figures, Formula 1 is still a rather closed society in that regard and actual figures are not released. In F1, drivers typically work for a base salary plus bonuses for wins and place in the final standings.

The driver making the most of those bonuses, according to Forbes, is McLaren’s Lando Norris. Norris reportedly is driving for a base salary of $3 million, but is on pace for another $6 million based on his third-place standing in the F1 Drivers’ Championship and McLaren’s third-place standing in the F1 Constructors’ Championship.

Sure, it’s not perfect, but who doesn’t like a F1 top-10 list?

Formula 1 – Top 10 Salaries for 2021

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, $62 million Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, $42 million Fernando Alonso, Alpine, $25 million Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing, $18 million Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin, $15 million Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, $12 million (tie). Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, $10 million (tie). Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren, $10 million Lando Norris, McLaren, $9 million Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, $8 million

Source: Forbes