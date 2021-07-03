lewis-hamilton-extends-mercedes-contract-to-2023;-praises-team-for-‘inclusive-environment’

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2023, the Formula One team announced on Saturday.

The seven-time world drivers’ champion said he was proud of how Mercedes had supported him in his drive to improve diversity and equality in Formula One.

“They [Mercedes] have held themselves accountable and made important strides in creating a more diverse team and inclusive environment,” said the 36-year-old Hamilton in a statement on the team’s website.

“It is hard to believe it’s been nearly nine years working with this incredible team and I’m excited we’re going to continue our partnership for two more years,” added Hamilton, who has has won six of his seven F1 titles with Mercedes.

The only Black driver on the grid, Hamilton has emerged as a powerful voice for diversity and racial equality within the sport.