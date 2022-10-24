Home POLITICS Lewandowski scores first Barca goal
Lewandowski scores first Barca goal

Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal for Barcelona since his close-season move from Bayern Munich in the opening minute of their La Liga game at Real Sociedad on Sunday.

The Polish striker, celebrating his 34th birthday, tapped in teenage full-back Alejandro Balde’s low cross inside 50 seconds to net Barca’s first goal of the new campaign.

Lewandowski scored 344 goals during a trophy-laden eight-year spell at Bayern before leaving for 45 million euros in July.

AFP

